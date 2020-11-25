Patterson Companies Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2021 second-quarter conference call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9 a.

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2021 second-quarter conference call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET). The company's earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.

The second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call replay will be available beginning at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Interested persons may dial (800) 585-8367 and enter Conference ID 1517668 when prompted.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

