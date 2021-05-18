Patten Properties Exceeds Giving-Back Goals, Supporting American Veterans With PTSD With Donations Exceeding $155,000

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property and developers of Texas Grand Ranch, the fastest-selling acreage community in Texas, continues to expand its commitment to...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property and developers of Texas Grand Ranch, the fastest-selling acreage community in Texas, continues to expand its commitment to charitable giving with the donation of $155,000 to PTSD of America's Camp Hope between Oct 2020- March 2021.

Patten Properties helped Camp Hope to meet an important need for veterans during a critical time through the Pandemic

Camp Hope provides a safe space for victims of trauma and post-traumatic stress in which to experience healing, and move from surviving to thriving. The intensive residential program at Camp Hope provides a comprehensive peer support and mentoring based healing program for combat veterans. There is no other location like it in the United States, and to date over 1,348 Veterans have graduated from the Camp Hope program.

Camp Hope is an organization close to the hearts of the Patten Properties' leadership team. Gary Sumner, Managing Partner, Patten Properties said, "We are proud of the long history we've had supporting veterans through this program. Camp Hope is doing inspiring work for our country, and we were passionate about helping them to meet an important need for veterans during a critical time through the Pandemic." To this end, Patten Properties announced a matching program in Fall 2020 and which propelled more donations and led to a combined total gift of $155,000, exceeding their goal of $100,000. Sumner added, "We're proud to support the mission of Camp Hope financially and help bring visibility to critical needs they meet in supporting veterans especially during PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Month in June."

Over the last five years, Texas Grand Ranch together with their sponsors and property owners, have donated over $300,000 to Veterans and will continue to seek opportunities to help veteran-focused initiatives that support their path forward to embrace a bright future with honor and support from their communities.

Patten Properties is also the developer of Republic Grand Ranch the newest wooded Acreage Community with excellent Willis ISD schools, low taxes, private parks, an 8-acre private, stocked fishing lake, and walking and hiking trails. In addition to outdoor recreation and an idyllic setting, its location North of The Woodlands, the No. 1 best city to live in America, provides easy access to world-class medical facilities, amenities and conveniences as well as culture and events.

