Patriot Rail & Ports Welcomes AVP Of Sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail & Ports is happy to announce that Roquita C. Williams has joined the commercial team as its newest assistant vice president in sales. Roquita's responsibilities will include accelerating revenue by expanding Patriot's presence at its existing 12 railroads, developing new business channels, and contributing to the company's overall strategies.

Roquita is a Class I professional bringing more than 20 years' experience in the supply chain industry managing teams upward of 300 sales representatives and revenues in excess of $100 million. Her most recent role was with CN Rail where she was responsible for marketing strategy and commercial relationships for Class I rail customers across the US and Canada. Roquita held various commercial roles with CN Worldwide (CN's supply chain division) driving sustainable, win-win growth and building valuable relationships with supply chain partners, commercial real estate developers, transportation providers, economic developers, and other key industry stakeholders. Prior to CN, Roquita worked with another supply chain giant, UPS, as a solutions manager. Roquita is also a licensed conductor.

"Roquita is an exceptional addition to the Patriot team. Her extensive knowledge of the transportation and logistics industry and strong record of executing strategy will greatly influence Patriot's growth. We are thrilled to have her onboard." said Paul Tonsager, Chief Commercial Officer of Patriot Rail & Ports.

"More than ever, short line rail is a key player in the efficient movement of freight in North America and I am excited to join the team of leaders with shared values committed to growing Patriot's business over the long-term, with a continued focus on delivering value, service, and safety to our customers through the dedicated effort of our employees." stated Roquita.

Roquita received a BS in Education and an MBA in Organizational Leadership from The University of Memphis.

About Patriot Rail & PortsPatriot Rail & Ports is a leading operator of short line and regional freight railroads, rail services, and integrated port logistics companies throughout the United States. Patriot Rail operates 12 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and three rail-related services companies with over 600 total rail miles across the United States.

Service capabilities include railcar storage, railcar repair and maintenance, tank car cleaning and environmental services, contract switching, transloading, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access.

Patriot Ports, through its principal subsidiaries (Portus and Seaonus), runs an integrated port logistics business handling ambient and refrigerated cargo located in the Southeastern region of the United States. The Seaonus (Non-Union) companies operate three breakbulk, bulk, and RoRo/LoLo terminals in addition to one off-port cold storage facility while the Portus (Union) companies operate three breakbulk and RoRo/LoLo terminals.

