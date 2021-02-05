Patrick Swier, MD, FASPS Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

LEWES, Del., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Swier, MD, FASPS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon in the field of Plastic Surgery in acknowledgment for his outstanding contributions at The Swier Clinic.

Situated at 1400 Savannah Road, The Swier Clinic is dedicated to serving the small, but growing community of Lewes, Delaware. With practice locations in Lewes, Milford, and soon in Millsboro, Dr. Patrick Swier, Founder of The Swier Clinic, is the only ivy league-trained full-time plastic surgeon in Sussex County. The Clinic is a varied practice, which at one point included hand surgery, peripheral nerve surgery, breast reconstructive surgery, trauma surgery, hernia surgery and is now focused mostly on cosmetic surgery and skin cancer surgery as main components.

Board-certified general plastic surgeon Dr. Swier has devoted the past 18 years to serving the Lewes community. He specializes in skin cancer excisions and reconstructions using the Mohs technique and plastic surgery closures, as well as procedures such as facelifts, eyelid surgery, breast enhancements, and reductions, liposuction, and tummy tucks (abdominoplasties).

A native of the Netherlands, Dr. Swier has proven himself to be an academic scholar. He earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York. As a medical student, he conducted research at the University of Utah artificial heart lab and helped design and test new heart valves, stent coatings, and new prototypes of the artificial hearts as a bridge to transplantation. During this time there, he also performed many heart transplantations in mice and rats, which sparked his interest in microsurgery and plastic surgery. Within the Plastic Surgery Department of the University of Utah, he perfected these microsurgery skills by doing limb transplantations in a rat model, working with Dr. Graham Lister and Dr. Maria Siemionow. He completed his general surgery and plastic surgery residency training at the Johns Hopkins University / University of Maryland combined program in Baltimore, which is one of the premier Plastic Surgery residency programs in the country. Dr. Swier is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Swier has been widely published, has been a presenter at national medical conferences, and has been named "Top Doc" in Delaware by Delaware Today Magazine every year from 2013 through 2018.

A family man, Dr. Swier is married to his wife of 25 years and likes to spend time with his children and their 3 dogs: Bella, Fiona, and Hodor. He also likes to play golf, swim, and sail.

For further information, please visit https://www.theswierclinic.com/.

