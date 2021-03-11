Patrick S. J. McElgunn, MD, FRCPC, FAAD, MBA Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick S. J. McElgunn, MD, FRCPC, FAAD, MBA, is being recognized by the Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Dermatologist for his professional excellence in the field of Medicine, excellence in patient care, dedication to serving his community, and leadership at Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology.

A well-respected partner at Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Dr. McElgunn has practiced dermatology for 38 years, first in private practice in the Toronto area for 20 years, then in the academic setting at Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. At Johns Hopkins, Dr. McElgunn was the Founding Director of the Johns Hopkins Dermatology and Cosmetic Center at GreenSpring Station. He has devoted the past 14 years to serving Charlotte and its surrounding communities at his current practice where he specializes in cosmetic dermatology, cutaneous laser surgery and general clinical dermatology. Dr. McElgunn has taught all aspects of dermatology to medical students, dermatology residents, family practitioners and dermatologists. Treating patients with lasers since the early 1980s, he has extensive experience in cutaneous laser surgery. He has taught laser surgery and has been an examiner of prospective cutaneous laser surgeons for the American Board of Laser Surgery. Additionally, he is recognized as a premier injector of Botox®, Dysport®, Restylane®, Juvederm®, Voluma®, and multiple other fillers and toxins. He instructs other dermatologists and plastic surgeons in filler and toxin injection techniques.

Licensed by the North Carolina Medical Board, Dr. McElgunn holds privileges at AtriumHealth, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. McElgunn received his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Alberta, Canada, and his Medical Degree at the University of Alberta Medical School. This was followed by his dermatology residency at McGill University and the University of Michigan. To further his professional development, Dr. McElgunn received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Toronto. He is certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners and board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Remaining current with advances in medical, cosmetic, and laser dermatology, Dr. McElgunn maintains active memberships in professional medical organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology, the Canadian Dermatology Association, The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery, among others.

As a testament to his professional excellence throughout his career, Dr. McElgunn is the recipient of several awards and accolades. In 1997, he was named Practitioner of the Year by the Division of Dermatology at the University of Toronto. Subsequently, he received the Award of Appreciation for outstanding service to the Canadian Dermatology Association in 1998, followed by the President's Cup Award in 2000 by the Canadian Dermatology Association. He was named Attending Teacher of the Year by the Johns Hopkins Department of Dermatology in 2004.

In his spare time, Dr. McElgunn enjoys snow skiing and traveling. He is also very active in charitable endeavors, including supporting the Mitey Riders, a charity that provides therapeutic horseback riding for children with disabilities, as well as the Charlotte Rescue Mission, which serves people with addiction and homelessness.

Dr. McElgunn dedicates this honorable recognition and success to his mentors during his medical training: Donald Rosenthal MD, John Voorhees MD, and Daniel Sauder MD.

To learn more, please visit https://ppsd.com/providers/patrick-mcelgunn-md/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patrick-s-j-mcelgunn-md-frcpc-faad-mba-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301245882.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who