Patrick R. Brady, Vice Chairman (Photo: Business Wire)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCQB:FNRN), holding company for First Northern Bank, announced that at the May 18, 2021 Organization Meeting of the Board of Directors of First Northern Community Bancorp and First Northern Bank, Patrick R. Brady was elected to a one-year term as Vice Chairman of the 10-member Board. He joins Chairman, Richard M. Martinez whose three-year term was extended an additional year. Together they represent 18 years of combined directorship experience with First Northern.

Mr. Brady has served on the Board since January 2013. Currently, he is Chairman of the Bank's Compensation Committee and a member of the Bank's Loan Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and Profit Sharing Committee.

Mr. Brady, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from the University of Arizona and a Master's degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Minnesota, retired as Chief Executive Officer of Sutter Roseville Medical Center in 2018. He had been involved with Sutter since 1981. Prior to assuming his role at Sutter Roseville, Mr. Brady served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sutter Solano Medical Center for approximately six and a half years. Mr. Brady's service on boards both in the private and public sectors, and experience as a Chief Executive Officer, has provided him with extensive knowledge and experience in financial management, corporate governance, and risk management.

In addition to serving on the Boards of First Northern Community Bancorp and First Northern Bank, Mr. Brady's professional activities include leadership roles in healthcare associations and advocacy groups.

First Northern's other nine directors, and the year in which they joined the Board, are: John M. Carbahal - 1996, Gregory DuPratt - 1996, Barbara A. Hayes - 2016, Richard M. Martinez - 2011, Foy S. McNaughton - 2000, Sean P. Quinn - 2016, Daniel F. Ramos - 2020, Mark C. Schulze - 2017, and Louise A. Walker - 2011.

About First Northern Bank

First Northern Bank is an independent community bank that specializes in relationship banking. The Bank, headquartered in Solano County since 1910, serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, and Contra Costa Counties, as well as the west slope of El Dorado County. Experts are available in small-business, commercial, real estate and agribusiness lending, as well as mortgage loans. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender. Non-FDIC insured Investment and Brokerage Services are available at every branch location, including Dixon, Davis, West Sacramento, Fairfield, Vacaville, Winters, Woodland, Sacramento, Roseville, Auburn and Rancho Cordova. The Bank also has a commercial lending office in Walnut Creek. Real estate mortgage and small-business loan officers are available by appointment in any of the Bank's 11 branches. First Northern is rated as a Veribanc "Blue Ribbon" Bank and a "5-Star Superior" Bank by Bauer Financial for the earnings period ended March 31, 2021 ( www.veribanc.com) and ( www.bauerfinancial.com). The Bank can be found on the Web at thatsmybank.com, on Facebook and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" about First Northern Community Bancorp (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. Given the many challenges and uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and California economies, financial markets and consumer and corporate customers and clients, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity, and on our business, results of operation and financial condition, as well as the various actions taken in response to the challenges and uncertainties by governments, regulatory agencies and others, our forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that conditions will be substantially different than we are currently expecting. More detailed information about these risk factors is contained in the Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, each as it may be amended from time to time, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made. For further information regarding the Company, please read the Company's reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

