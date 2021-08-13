Patrick No Joins As A Managing Director, Lazard Private Capital Advisory Group

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced today that Patrick No has joined the firm as a Managing Director, in the Private Capital Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - Get Report announced today that Patrick No has joined the firm as a Managing Director, in the Private Capital Advisory Group, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, Patrick will cover fundraising and secondary solutions across the Asia Pacific region.

"Patrick is an experienced banker with proven success in multiple sectors and deep relationships with leading private equity firms," said Holcombe Green, Global Head of Private Capital Advisory. "His addition strengthens our senior experience and expertise in APAC, together with Nick Miles, Head of Europe and Asia Private Equity, and demonstrates our commitment to the continued growth of our advisory practices in the region."

Patrick joins from Credit Suisse where he served most recently as Head of Financial Sponsors (Asia). Prior to that, he held various fundraising roles at J.P. Morgan from 2006 to 2016. He received a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce from University of Melbourne.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

LAZ_FAPE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005921/en/