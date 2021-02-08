Patrick Delaney Named New Executive Director Of NCCN Foundation

Incoming leader to oversee fundraising to share trustworthy information about cancer for patients and caregivers as well as supporting promising early-career cancer researchers.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® ( NCCN ®) today announced the appointment of Patrick Delaney as incoming Executive Director for the NCCN Foundation ®. Delaney has previously held leadership roles with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Red Cross, and American Cancer Society. His new position with NCCN will involve fundraising for the NCCN Guidelines for Patients ® and other resources to empower people with cancer and their caregivers with unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts. Delaney will also work with NCCN Foundation Young Investigator Awards Program by funding some of the nation's top next-generation cancer researchers, guiding the course of treatment innovation and advancement.

"Pat brings a wealth of experience with many of the country's biggest health nonprofits," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "His years of dedication to various health causes make him the perfect choice to lead our important work to empower patients and caregivers with the educational support they need at each step of their cancer journey, as well as fostering the future of cancer research. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

Delaney attended Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, before working in the financial services industry. He entered the nonprofit sector in 2000. He has also held numerous board positions and volunteer roles over the years.

"I am thrilled to join the team at NCCN as Executive Director of the NCCN Foundation," said Delaney. "I look forward to supporting initiatives that deliver true insight for people living with the challenges and complexities of a cancer diagnosis so they can take an active and informed role in their care and the care of their loved ones."

Delaney's first day with NCCN will be February 8, 2021.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® ( NCCN ®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology ( NCCN Guidelines ®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients ® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation ®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

About the NCCN FoundationThe NCCN Foundation ® was founded by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network ® (NCCN ®) to empower people with cancer and advance oncology innovation. The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients ® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit NCCN.org/patients.

