Patrick A. Torrey Joins Strategic Investment Group

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group is pleased to announce that Patrick Torrey has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Client Development team, reporting to Nikki Kraus, Managing Director and Global Head of...

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group is pleased to announce that Patrick Torrey has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Client Development team, reporting to Nikki Kraus, Managing Director and Global Head of Client Development.

Brian A. Murdock, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Pat is an outstanding addition to the team and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience working with leading institutions. We are delighted to welcome Pat to the Strategic family."

Pat joins Strategic from The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) where he served as a Managing Director and Head of Outreach, with responsibility for managing and participating in TIFF's outreach efforts including member services, and as a member of the Management Committee. Prior to that, Pat was the Director of Investment Officers at Hirtle, Callaghan & Co., where he led an 11-member team working with the firm's largest institutional and high net worth clients. Previously, he was Director of Client Service and Portfolio Analysis at Gardner Lewis Asset Management and was a Relationship Manager in the Private Wealth Management group at Goldman Sachs.

Pat served seven years as an infantry officer on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance, Economics, and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Virginia.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group ® , a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, offers a comprehensive service platform for managing customized portfolios for institutional investors. Our proprietary process combines active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., hedge funds, real estate, and/or private equity) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value (e.g., portable alpha). Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had $28 billion in discretionary assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

For further information contact: Nikki Kraus, Managing Director and Global Head of Client Development 703-243-4433 nkraus@strategicgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patrick-a-torrey-joins-strategic-investment-group-301238623.html

SOURCE Strategic Investment Group