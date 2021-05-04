Patricia Nagle Appointed As New President Of TeamViewer Americas

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, is very pleased to announce that enterprise software veteran Patricia Nagle joined the company as President of TeamViewer Americas at the beginning of May. Her responsibilities will encompass sales leadership, development of new channels and routes to market and customer success, accelerating TeamViewer's billings growth through expanding presence in the Americas. Patricia will be a member of TeamViewer's global senior leadership team, following Finnegan Faldi who will pursue a new opportunity outside the company.

Patricia Nagle is an experienced senior executive with an extensive background of building and leading high-performance teams. She brings comprehensive sales, business development and go-to-market demand generation experience in the enterprise software, subscription and professional services sectors with a strong focus on building an accretive strategic partner ecosystem. She spent more than 13 years at Canadian publicly listed software giant OpenText, where she was responsible for corporate marketing and global business development that included channel sales, OEM and inside sales functions, supporting a community of over 28,000 partners. Moreover, Patricia managed global strategic alliances with key partners that included SAP, Google, AWS, Microsoft and Salesforce that delivered substantial revenue contribution. Prior to OpenText, Patricia succeeded in various sales, marketing and operations roles at leading global software and consulting companies.

TeamViewer's CEO Oliver Steil said: "We are very excited to welcome Patricia onboard. With her extraordinary track record of significant sales growth in the enterprise software business and her proven general management skills, she will play an integral role in bringing our go-to-market strategy in our largest market, the US, to the next level as well as further developing into Latin American markets. Her capabilities in building strategic sales partnerships across all channels are extremely valuable for us. We would also like to say thank you to Finn Faldi, who has built-up our Americas organization over the last years and tremendously contributed to our fantastic billings growth."

Patricia Nagle said: "I am extremely thrilled and honored to join TeamViewer, which is entering a new growth phase as they expand into shaping digital transformation based on Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. I am looking forward to help build on the solid foundation and success developed over the last decade. TeamViewer is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform their business for better customer experience, supply chain excellence and competing in the modern digital marketplace where the frontline workforce is central to success."

About TeamViewerTeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things or Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

