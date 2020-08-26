Patricia Higgins Joins CoreSite Realty Corporation's Board Of Directors

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report (the "Company" or "CoreSite"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced Patricia Higgins, retired President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Switch and Data Facilities, Inc., has joined CoreSite's board of directors as an independent director effective August 26, 2020. In adding Ms. Higgins to the board, CoreSite increased the size of its board to nine members.

"We are delighted to have Patricia join CoreSite's board," said Robert Stuckey, Chairman of CoreSite's board of directors. "Patricia's strategic and operating leadership in the data center industry, extensive board experience, financial and risk management expertise, and depth of understanding of the operation and management of public companies will be a tremendous asset to CoreSite."

Ms. Higgins is a current board member and member of the Risk Committee and Audit Committee for The Travelers Companies, Inc. and a current board member, Audit Committee Chairperson, and member of the Governance/Nominating Committee and Finance Committee of Dycom Industries, Inc.

Prior to her roles with Switch and Data Facilities, Inc., Ms. Higgins served as Executive Vice President of The Gartner Group and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Research Board, a segment of The Gartner Group. Previously, she held executive positions at Alcoa, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Verizon, and AT&T Corporation/Lucent. She also served on the boards of Barnes & Noble, Inc., Internap Network Services Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delta Airlines, Inc., and SpectraSite Communications, Inc.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with my fellow CoreSite board members and management team to guide the continued growth and value creation of CoreSite," Ms. Higgins said.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

