Patricia De León Launches PDL Cosmetics Focused On The Power Of You, Unlimited

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School House - the New York-based creative agency known for its innovative work with independent beauty brands - has partnered with PDL Cosmetics to develop its core brand strategy and brand identity.

The new beauty line PDL Cosmetics celebrates positivity and potential in its inaugural strategy and visual branding.

The agency worked with the independent brand on a full-scale identity, encompassing positioning, vocal identity, visual identity, art direction, website design, and content creation. In its work, School House leveraged the unique passions and beliefs of PDL Cosmetics founder Patricia de León, and the brand's initial color story of highly pigmented, cruelty-free, vegan lip products, comprised of lipstick, liquid lipstick, and lip gloss.

PDL's brand strategy was built on the sentiment that makeup can unlock your personal potential, created by a founder who has learned through her own work and her work with others, that beauty can be positively life changing. The brand line — "You, Unlimited." — speaks to this transformative power of individuals when they feel and are positive. "Emotion played an important role in the art direction of the brand," says School House art director Irmand Trujillo. "We had a desire to create iconic images and visual experiences that match PDL's ethos to create a world of products that consider and work for Latin people."

The perfect range of flattering colors and all-day formulas means that you can look beautiful, polished, and powerful for every day. The brand's identity encompasses the positive energy of Patricia de León and encourages you to never stop rising - every moment is extended by the power of what makeup can do.

At the heart of the brand's visual identity is the indelible power of emotion, featuring the rich iconography of a butterfly-orchid hybrid, the state flower of Ms. León 's native Panama and the expressive power of transformation. A color spectrum of color infuses the brand identity. "The color palette was a core part of our brand work with PDL," says Trujillo. "We were inspired by the colors, ingredients, and architecture of Latin culture to create this vibrant, highly-saturated world."

"School House was thrilled to partner with PDL cosmetics to build and consider their launch strategy at such a complex time," says School House Founder and Principal Christopher Skinner. "We wanted to celebrate a beauty line where Patricia's voice is front and center. PDL Cosmetics, like Patricia herself, unapologetically owns its power and is dedicated to helping all women aspire and persevere. The brand is Patricia and her audiences' journey, together."

"I created PDL Cosmetics because I have learned throughout my life, career and work with others, that beauty can be positively life changing. The empowering feeling one gets when they put on a great lipstick or lip gloss is why my brand was born to encourage confidence and motivation for all. I am thrilled to be working with the wonderful team at School House who share my passion for the transformational power of color which is reflected in my brand," said Patricia De Leon.

"We are looking forward to the next steps and future growth of this bold, proud brand," says Trujillo, "We are thrilled, as an agency with significant roots and representation within the Latin community, to help build a visual and brand identify that so boldly champions the Latin spirit."

About PDL Cosmetics: Founded by Panamanian actress and activist Patricia de Leon and based in Los Angeles, PDL Cosmetics is a highly pigmented, cruelty-free and vegan make-up line of luxe lip products. Inspired by the fierce determination and elegantly sexy confidence of her Latina ancestors, sisters and friends, the goal of PDL Cosmetics' unique formulations and vibrantly unmistakable colors is to help all women feel unlimited. PDL Cosmetics is passionately committed to inspiring fierce determination, confidence, and allure. For more information, please visit:

Website: PDLCosmetics.com Instagram: @PDLCosmetics Facebook: @PDLCosmetics

About School House: School House is an independent creative agency, founded by former LVMH Executive Christopher Skinner, specializing in cut-through strategy, engaging creative and immersive environments for the world's most in-demand beauty brands. School House is built to mirror that of an in-house creative studio with dedicated talent across key creative disciplines needed in today's beauty market: brand and commercial strategy, branding and visual design, creative production, digital and social design, industrial design, visual merchandising and architectural design.Select clients include Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, Perfect Diary, La Mer, Malin + Goetz, Tata Harper Skincare, L'Occitane en Provence, Joanna Czech, Elemis, Volition Beauty and MyGlamm.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patricia-de-leon-launches-pdl-cosmetics-focused-on-the-power-of-you-unlimited-301218245.html

SOURCE School House