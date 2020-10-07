Patrice D'Evans' Resilient Joy One-Woman Show Tells Story Of Victory Over Childhood And Adult Domestic Abuse

Written, directed and performed by Patrice D'Evans, "the belly dance minister," the one-woman performance shows how she survived abuse to live out her calling helping women and children.

ATLANTA, Oct., 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrice D' Evans, a professional actress, dancer, minister and YouTube content creator/influencer, will be presenting "Patrice D' Evans' Resilient Joy," which portrays how she overcame physical, verbal and emotional domestic abuse- from early childhood through her adult life - to achieve joy and help many women and children overcome abuse.

The free, live stream event takes place on October 24 th at 8:30 PM EDT on the Patrice D'Evans YouTube channel.

Patrice D' Evans' Resilient Joy is a true story of good versus evil that begins in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City and features angel encounters, spiritual warfare and domestic abuse. The story ultimately ends in Atlanta with Patrice being freed of abuse and living out her unique calling as "the belly dance minister."

Patrice is hopeful that her event, which is scheduled to stream during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will bring awareness to and help end domestic violence for children and adults.

About Patrice D' Evans

Known as the "Belly Dance Minister" Patrice D' Evans ( www.patricedevans.com) is a professional SAG-AFTRA actress, dancer and minister who has been featured in various feature films, commercials, T.V. shows and theatrical productions. Born and raised in NYC, Patrice is a naturally gifted, professionally trained and experienced dancer. Patrice is a YouTube Content Creator and Influencer with over 10,000 subscribers. On her channel "Patrice D' Evans" she encourages women (known as "her lovelies") by helping them "Unlock Their Joy" body, mind and spirit through dance, Bible study, prayer and healing. She also offers her (Caribbean Fusion) Belly Dance Fit with Patrice class on YouTube. Her belly dance fit drills and Saka 4 Kids program is on www.bellydancefit.com.

