Patria Announces Third Quarter 2021 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 18, 2021, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oggk226v

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a leading investment firm in Latin America's growing private markets, with over 30 years of history, combined assets under management of US$15.8 billion, and a global presence with 10 offices across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its flagship Private Equity and Infrastructure products, as well as its Country-specific products including Real Estate, Credit and Listed Equities. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for the society. Further information is available at https://www.patria.com/.

Contact

Josh Woodt +1 917 769 1611josh.wood@patria.com

Andre Medinat +1 345 640 4904andre.medina@patria.com