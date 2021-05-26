Patreon Named To CNBC Disruptor 50 2021 List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patreon, a platform for creators of all kinds and their most passionate fans, today announced that it has been named to CNBC's 2021 Disruptor 50 list. Now in its ninth year, the CNBC list highlights private companies whose breakthroughs are influencing business and market competition at an accelerated pace. As a pioneer in the creator economy, Patreon, listed at #48, was selected because of its innovation in building the infrastructure for creators to scale independent creative businesses.

"The heart of what we do is rooted in driving the creator economy forward by giving creators the space and resources they need to create a world for their expressions and members," said Jack Conte, CEO and co-founder of Patreon. "Eight years later, The Second Renaissance is here and our creators have successfully built independent businesses generating $2 billion directly from the people who love what they do. There has never been a better time to be a creator, and we're just getting started."

The companies who have made the CNBC's 2021 Disruptor 50 list are poised to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and create a major impact in their respective industries. In total, this group of companies has raised over $72 billion in venture capital, according to Pitchbook, with valuation topping $388 billion. While the pandemic has been a catalyst for the growth of the creator economy, Patreon has paved the path for creative independence since its inception in 2013. In 2020, Patreon added new languages, currencies, messaging functionality, merchandise and annual memberships, enhancing the fan experience on behalf of creators around the globe. Patreon's 200,000+ creators have expanded their earnings on Patreon considerably over the past year and today are earning over $100 million per month from 7 million patrons.

Patreon's addition to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list follows what has been a year of incredible growth for the creator-first platform. In April, Patreon announced that it had raised a Series F financing round of $155 million, bringing the company's total valuation to $4 billion. Patreon also announced a string of new executive hires with the appointment of Tiffany Stevenson as Chief People Officer and Julian Gutman as Chief Product Officer. Both executives strive to add to Patreon's mission of being a creator-first company and continuing Patreon's investment in the expansion of creator and fan experiences. Alongside an outstanding team, Patreon has plans to expand its platform capabilities on desktop and mobile, increase international offerings, and create new content consumption tools.

About PatreonCo-founded in 2013 by YouTube star Jack Conte and Sam Yam, Patreon is a membership platform that connects creators and their most passionate fans. Spearheading the creator economy, Patreon's 200,000+ creators have connected with more than 7 million fans on Patreon and creators have earned more than $2 billion since the company's inception. Creators of all types - from podcast, video, music, visual arts, gaming and more - use Patreon to share exclusive content, monetize their craft, and engage directly with their biggest fans via content and community. For more information about the company, visit: https://www.patreon.com/

