Patients With Special Health Care Needs Will Have Access To Inclusive Dental Care, More Visits

OKEMOS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lights were nearly blinding.The dental chair wasn't positioned quite right. The tools were anxiety-inducing.

For the one percent of the population with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD), seeing the dentist can be overwhelming. And dentists are not always provided the training, tools or time to care for patients with IDD, who may require special accommodations. The situation is compounded even more when a patient finds an equipped provider, only to find special services needed are not covered by dental insurance.

That is all changing.

Come Jan. 1, 2022, children and adults with special health care needs, will have access to enhanced benefits through the Delta Dental network in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana if their employer opts in on the benefit.

Benefits include:

Additional visits to the dentist's office and/or consultations that can be helpful prior to the first treatment to help patients learn what to expect and what is needed for a successful dental appointment.

Up to four total dental cleanings in a benefit year.

The use of silver diamine fluoride that can be applied to cavities for patients who can't tolerate the use of dental instruments.

Treatment delivery modifications necessary for dental staff to provide oral health care for patients with sensory sensitivities, behavioral challenges, severe anxiety or other barriers to treatment.

The enhanced benefit is offered by Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana with its philanthropic arm, the Delta Dental Foundation serving as a key partner.

The Foundation's charitable efforts with organizations such as Special Olympics highlighted the tremendous need for it.

"Delta Dental has listened to the pleas of families and caregivers in trying to reduce barriers to care for this most medically and dentally underserved population," said Dr. Steven Perlman, global clinicaldirector and founder of Special Olympics Special Smiles. "Access to and the ability to receive quality oral healthcare is the number one problem faced by children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities."

As part of the Delta Dental Foundation's charitable efforts to help oral health professionals better understand and care for those with disabilities, the Foundation is sponsoring a free continuing education series through Penn Dental Medicine. Dentists completing the courses will receive Disabilities Dentistry Clinician Expert designation.

"We have been engaged in this space for years, working to make oral health care accessible and equitable to all. Now, we are pushing other dental benefit companies to follow suit. Providing excellent coverage that meets all patient needs is the right thing to do," said Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana CEO Goran Jurkovic. "We must be inclusive in all facets of our business as we serve our communities. This is the first step."

