PatientPoint Wait-Time Communication Platform Named Finalist For 2021 PM360 Trailblazer Award

CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device industries, has named PatientPoint's Wait-Time Communication Platform as a 2021 PM360 Trailblazer Initiative finalist in the Point of Care category.

The innovative Wait-Time Communication Platform—an evolution from PatientPoint's successful Waiting Room Digital Screens Program—was developed in response to the changing patient wait-time experience, particularly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform leverages a multi-zoned content approach with new local customized feeds and continuous customized healthcare content, allowing for more frequent display of ad content on digital waiting room screens. The platform also includes a mobile component to address the potential of shorter wait times.

"We're honored to be recognized as a 2021 PM360 Trailblazer finalist for our Wait-Time Communication Platform, an innovation guided by provider and patient insights on the changing dynamics of healthcare," said PatientPoint EVP of Product Strategy Liz Phillips. "The platform is just one example of how our tech-enabled solutions are transforming the point-of-care experience and helping drive richer discussions and brand impact across the patient's entire healthcare journey."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Winning initiatives were selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment, and were judged on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.

A total of 96 finalists were chosen in the 19 Initiative categories which include: App/Digital Solution or Suite, Consumer Website/Online Initiative, Co-Promote or Partnership Initiative, Data/Analytics Initiative, Direct-to-Consumer Campaign, Direct-to-Patient Campaign, HCP Education, Interactive Marketing Program, Patient/Consumer Education, Persistence/Adherence Program, Point of Care, Product/Service Launch, Professional Campaign, Professional Website/Online Initiative, Sales Aid, Self-promotion, Social Media Campaign, Unbranded Campaign and Video/TV campaign.

"The very best marketing initiatives stand out to us in their uniqueness and effectiveness," said Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "We all see many campaigns in all industries that look and sound indistinguishable from one another. However, each year there are always a special few that are able to truly capture our attention while delivering the information—and sometimes connection—we need. These 96 initiative finalists we honor were able to break through the noise to engage with healthcare providers and patients alike in truly creative and touching ways."

Finalists are acknowledged and winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on Thursday, September 23, at 6 pm EST. Profiles of all of the winners will be included in PM360's October issue.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

