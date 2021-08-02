PatientPoint Leads National Health Information Awards For Tenth Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® dominated the 2021 National Health Information Awards (NHIAs), marking a decade of bringing home more content awards than any other organization. PatientPoint earned a total of 86 NHIA honors for 2021, including five Gold awards. As a NHIA honoree, PatientPoint joins nationally ranked hospitals, leading consumer health publishers, esteemed medical societies and trusted patient support and advocacy organizations being recognized for exemplary health information programs.

The NHIAs are the most comprehensive consumer health publishing competition of its kind and have remained the gold standard in consumer health information for nearly 30 years. PatientPoint has earned more than 800 NHIA awards since first entering the competition in 2004. Recognition from NHIA and other renowned content and creative competitions has helped cement PatientPoint as the most-awarded patient education provider at every point of care.

Award-winning PatientPoint content is delivered via the comprehensive PatientPoint engagement platform, which leverages critical touchpoints throughout physician offices, hospitals, digital channels and virtual health platforms to enhance doctor-patient engagement and improve health outcomes.

"At PatientPoint, it's our passion to create and deliver content that makes every doctor-patient engagement better—inspiring patients to take action to get the best possible care or live their best lives," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We're deeply grateful for this continued recognition from the National Health Information Awards, validating the power of our content to help spark life-changing conversations at every point of care."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-leads-national-health-information-awards-for-tenth-consecutive-year-301346286.html

SOURCE PatientPoint