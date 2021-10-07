PatientPoint Launches Additional Specialty Programs To Further Accelerate Growth In 2022

CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint®, the patient engagement platform for every point of care, today unveiled new digital product offerings for three specialties—infectious diseases, pediatrics and urology. The company will also be announcing several additional high-impact specialty launches in the coming weeks. The industry leader's entry into these specialties is in response to the increased industry R&D focus on specialty therapeutics and the corresponding need to impact patients under the care of these specialists.

PatientPoint engagement platform now reaches 140K unique HCPs in 18 specialties, additional specialty launches planned.

"More than one-third of the drugs approved in 2020 represent first-in-class medicines that treat diseases in ways we haven't seen before, 1" said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "Our expansion into additional specialties will help more specialists engage with patients with complex or difficult-to-treat conditions across their entire path of treatment."

With the company's addition of three new specialties, PatientPoint's industry-leading, tech-enabled engagement platform now reaches 140,000 unique healthcare providers in 18 different specialties. PatientPoint's accelerated growth has been fueled by its combination earlier this year with the company formerly known as Outcome Health, a transaction that significantly expanded the company's number of healthcare provider relationships. The transaction also helped expand PatientPoint's provider recruitment team, which now has more than 100 employees, as well as its national pharma sales organization.

"One out of every three scripts is written by a PatientPoint provider for most therapeutic areas," said Collette. "We are committed to continuing to respond to the needs of our pharmaceutical industry partners who must reach patients in these critical specialties. Importantly, we are also growing closer to our ultimate goal of offering digital products that can make every doctor-patient engagement better in every medical specialty."

1 2021 PhRMA Industry Profile Fact Sheet: Medicines are Transforming the Trajectory of Many Diseases

About PatientPointPatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-launches-additional-specialty-programs-to-further-accelerate-growth-in-2022-301395593.html

SOURCE PatientPoint