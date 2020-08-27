PatientPoint Dominates National Health Information Awards For Ninth Straight Year

CINCINNATI, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® dominated the 2020 National Health Information Awards (NHIAs), earning more content awards than any other organization for the ninth consecutive year. PatientPoint earned a total of 71 NHIA honors, including a coveted Best in Show for an educational segment on the dangers of sleep deprivation.

The NHIAs honor the country's best health information programs from nationally ranked hospitals, leading consumer health publishers, esteemed medical societies and trusted patient support and advocacy organizations. For 27 years the NHIAs, the most comprehensive consumer health publishing competition of its kind, have remained the gold standard in consumer health information.

PatientPoint has earned more than 700 NHIA awards since first entering the competition in 2004. Recognition from NHIA and other renowned content and creative competitions has helped cement PatientPoint as the most awarded patient education provider at the point of care.

"The goal of every piece of PatientPoint content is to connect with patients and inspire action to help them get the best-possible care or live their best lives," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "Our continued recognition from the National Health Information Awards validates the power of our content to make every doctor-patient engagement better and spark life-changing conversations at the point of care and beyond."

Award-winning PatientPoint content is delivered via the comprehensive PatientPoint communication platform, which leverages critical touchpoints throughout physician offices, hospitals, digital channels and virtual health platforms to enhance doctor-patient engagement and improve health outcomes.

About PatientPointPatientPoint ® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. By the end of 2020, PatientPoint in-office programs are projected to reach more than 77,000 unique healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-dominates-national-health-information-awards-for-ninth-straight-year-301119799.html

SOURCE PatientPoint