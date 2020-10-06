PatientPoint Celebrates PA Week

CINCINNATI and JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today launched a new point-of-care public service campaign recognizing PAs during PA Week October 6-12, in collaboration with the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). As part of the new collaboration, PatientPoint is running NCCPA's Certified PAs Do That campaign on digital engagement solutions in waiting rooms, exam rooms and staff-only areas in the offices of more than 40,000 healthcare professionals nationwide.

NCCPA's Certified PAs Do That campaign messages will appear on PatientPoint engagement solutions in seven specialties, including primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, obstetrics & gynecology and rheumatology. PatientPoint is providing this space as a public service to recognize the positive impact of Certified PAs on patients across every specialty and every care setting.

PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications and often serve as a patient's principal healthcare provider. With thousands of hours of medical training, more than 139,000 Certified PAs practice in every state and in every medical setting and specialty, improving healthcare access and quality for nearly 10 million patients each week.

"NCCPA is proud to collaborate with PatientPoint to celebrate PAs at the place and time where patients are thinking about their healthcare the most—the point of care," said NCCPA President and CEO Dawn Morton-Rias. "We're grateful to PatientPoint for generously offering to extend our message to celebrate PAs during PA Week to increase patient and caregiver awareness and elevate the dialogue about PAs and the broad range of services and high-quality care they provide."

The PatientPoint-NCCPA campaign announced today marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the organizations to promote the importance of PAs at the point of care.

"PAs are a vital part of the healthcare team and it's so important for patients and families to know about the high-quality and patient-centered care they provide every day," said Kate Merz, EVP of Content & Creative for PatientPoint. "We look forward to collaborating with NCCPA on future campaigns to continue to celebrate the contributions of PAs to the nation's health."

About PatientPointPatientPoint ® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. By the end of 2020, PatientPoint in-office programs are projected to reach more than 77,000 unique healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the National Commission on Certification of Physician AssistantsThe National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) is the only certifying organization for the more than 139,000 physician assistants (PAs) in the United States. The PA-C credential is awarded by NCCPA to PAs who fulfill certification, certification maintenance and recertification requirements. NCCPA also administers the Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) program for experienced, Certified PAs practicing in seven specialties. For more information, visit http://www.nccpa.net.

