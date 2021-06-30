PatientPoint, American Cancer Society Launch New Point-of-Care Cancer Screening Campaign

CINCINNATI and ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and the American Cancer Society (ACS) today announced a new education campaign that will deliver ACS content about the importance of routine cancer screenings to nearly 100,000 healthcare providers in more than 25,000 offices nationwide. The new point-of-care campaign promotes the ACS Get Screened campaign urging Americans to schedule regular cancer screening tests across PatientPoint products in the waiting room, exam room, in telehealth settings and also in the back office.

"Cancer didn't stop during the pandemic yet routine cancer screenings have been significantly disrupted and delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it critical to remind patients about how delays could lead to cancers that are undiagnosed, untreated or present at advanced stages," said Laura Makaroff, DO, senior vice president, prevention and early detection at the American Cancer Society. "By partnering with PatientPoint to extend our Get Screened campaign to the point of care, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of recommended screenings and get people back on track with their regular screening tests."

PatientPoint will feature ACS Get Screened content for patients via its Wait-Time Communication Platform, Interact Exam Room Platform, Exam Room Education Center and in select Treatment Guides in several specialties including primary care, women's health and gastroenterology. Beyond the physical office, PatientPoint will feature ACS content as part of its virtual waiting room offering on several leading telehealth platforms. The new PatientPoint-ACS initiative will also offer content for physicians on PatientPoint's back-office Provider Access Platform.

"PatientPoint is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society to reinforce the importance of routine screenings and that regular screening for cancer can help save lives. There are many reasons patients may put off screenings and we hope by sharing these important resources we can help resolve some of the obstacles that get in the way of patients taking care of their health," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We look forward to continued collaboration with ACS to deliver empowering and actionable educational content to patients through their trusted healthcare provider."

The new point-of-care screening initiative is the first of several educational campaigns planned as part of the PatientPoint-ACS collaboration. Future ACS content to be featured on PatientPoint tech-enabled patient and provider engagement platforms will focus on cancer prevention and cancer survivor stories as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

About PatientPointPatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our 150k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the American Cancer SocietyThe American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-american-cancer-society-launch-new-point-of-care-cancer-screening-campaign-301323239.html

SOURCE PatientPoint