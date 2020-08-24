Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry Assessment 2020-2027 - Increasing R&D Activities And Product Launches Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Site; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global patient temperature monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,946.47 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,386.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2027.Factors driving the growth of the patient temperature monitoring market are growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and growing awareness of continuous temperature monitoring and preventive care. However, the high cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices in emerging nations hinders the growth of the market.Additionally, other clinical indications of temperature monitoring such as hypothermia or hyperthermia, and infection existence represent the importance of continuous temperature monitoring. These benefits are expected to accelerate the adoption of thermometers during the forecast period.The global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, site, and application. The noninvasive temperature monitoring segment held a larger share of the market, and it is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the patient temperature monitoring market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global patient temperature monitoring market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Product1.3.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Site1.3.3 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Application1.3.4 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - By Geography 2. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South and Central America4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases5.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Continuous Temperature Monitoring and Preventive Care5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Temperature Monitoring Devices in Emerging Nations5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities and Product Launches5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Growing Focus on Remote Patient Monitoring5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)7.3 Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors7.4 Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches7.5 Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices7.6 Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices7.7 Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices 8. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis - By Site8.1 Overview8.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Revenue Share, by Site (2019 and 2027)8.3 Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring8.4 Invasive Temperature Monitoring 9. Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027, (%)9.3 Pyrexia/Fever9.4 Hypothermia9.5 Blood Transfusion9.6 Anaesthesia9.7 Other Applications Companies Mentioned

3M

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Oura

Ava Science Inc.

Tempdrop LLC

Braun GmbH (P&G Brand)

Biofourmis Inc.

Fertility Focus Limited

Fairhaven Health, LLC

VivoSensMedical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG

Cycle Technologies

Natural Cycles Nordic AB

