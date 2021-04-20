Patient Square Capital Hires Fund Partnerships Veteran Jake Cabala

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Square Capital, a dedicated health care investment firm, announced today that Jake Cabala has joined as a Partner, where he will be the Head of Fund Partnerships and primarily be responsible for...

Mr. Cabala brings over 14 years of operating, capital formation, and fund partnership experience to Patient Square. Previously, Mr. Cabala was the Head of Capital Formation at Golden Gate Capital, where he focused both on building and maintaining partnerships with Golden Gate's limited partners and developing new asset management platforms within the firm's financial services vertical.

"To achieve our goal of building the preeminent health care investing firm, we will need deep relationships with our fund investors. We are thrilled to welcome Jake to our team," said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. "He arrives uniquely qualified with a strong track record of fostering meaningful strategic relationships with investors and will be an indispensable part of our team."

Prior to Golden Gate, Mr. Cabala was a Managing Director at CircleUp, a venture-backed, data-driven investment platform focused on emerging consumer brands, where he was responsible for building the institutional asset management business. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cabala was a Managing Director at Park Hill Group, where he spent close to a decade in private equity fund distribution and origination.

"By building a highly innovative firm with a fantastic culture and unique set of capabilities, we think we will fill a clear void in the health care private equity market" said Mr. Cabala. "Success requires launching with the right partners who share our vision - and I am eager to begin telling our story."

Mr. Cabala holds a B.A. from the University of San Francisco and a M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. We utilize our deep industry expertise, our broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. We believe in the power these companies have to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square is purpose-built by a team of industry-leading executives, differentiated by the depth of our focus in health care, the breadth of our health care investing experience, and the network we can activate to drive differentiated outcomes. Most importantly, patients are squarely at the center of all that we do. For more information visit www.patientsquarecapital.com

