Patient Discovery Appoints Theresa West As Chief Commercial Officer

BOSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Discovery Solutions, a leader in patient-provider engagement technologies which harness the power of real-world data to achieve better health outcomes, today announced the appointment of Theresa West to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Ms. West will lead all aspects of Patient Discovery's commercialization efforts, leveraging more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience, encompassing sales, marketing and new product launches.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Theresa to Patient Discovery, and we look forward to having her accelerate and expand our growth across healthcare systems, insurers and pharma," said Jason Shore, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Patient Discovery. "Our goal is to build Patient Discovery into one of the next great healthcare technology companies and the addition of best-in-class commercial talent is a key ingredient."

Ms. West brings extensive leadership experience to the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Patient Discovery Solutions. She previously served as National Vice President, Community Strategy and Solutions at Signify Health (SGFY) which acquired TAVHealth, where she grew annual sales from a bootstrapped start-up to $15MM in annual sales in 5 years. Prior to TAVHealth, Ms. West held leadership roles at Abbot Laboratories and McKesson Corporation.

"The team at Patient Discovery shares a commitment to delivering an exceptional care experience while also having a profound impact on health outcomes," commented Ms. West. "I look forward to leading Patient Discovery's commercial organization as we accelerate growth with innovative technologies at the heart of solving some of the most important problems in healthcare."

About Patient Discovery

Patient Discovery's mission is to transform the way all patients are understood, supported and treated, and provide a platform for patients' real-world experiences to be integrated into decision-making throughout the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Our patient-provider engagement platform brings to the forefront non-clinical factors that both allow providers to efficiently create better patient-centric and standard care plans, and enable health systems, pharma, and payers to effectively make informed decisions based on aggregated, real-world patient insights.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.patientdiscovery.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-discovery-appoints-theresa-west-as-chief-commercial-officer-301292552.html

SOURCE Patient Discovery