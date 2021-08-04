Patient Art Among Highlights At World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational; Top Brands, Golf Pros Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With many of the world's top golf professionals descending on Memphis for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational from Aug. 2-8, patients from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® will once again provide inspiration this year through their colorful art and powerful stories of hope. As the sole charitable beneficiary of the tournament, St. Jude patient artwork will be featured throughout the tournament, adorning custom FootJoy ® shoes, PING ® golf bags and TaylorMade ® putter covers while bringing global awareness to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

World-class golfers and St. Jude patients come together annually, virtually and in person to continue a decades-long tradition that began in 1970 when St. Jude founder Danny Thomas partnered with Memphis leaders to make St. Jude Children's Research Hospital the designated charity of the Memphis Open golf tournament. Since then, contributions to St. Jude have totaled more than $50 million to date. To ensure the safest environment for all, including St. Jude patient families, participants will be required to follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines, which include wearing masks indoors and being mindful of social distancing.

"The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is always a wonderful event and has helped generate an incredible $50 million to help more children survive," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Creating artwork is an important part of treatment at St. Jude and it also builds a direct connection with the professional golfers, because the images symbolize stories of triumph. We are grateful for the PGA TOUR and our partners at FedEx for supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during this unforgettable week of competition and global awareness for a great cause."

FootJoy athletes Max Homa and Will Zalatoris will wear shoes featuring artwork from two St. Jude patients, both named Calvin. In addition, 30 other FootJoy-sponsored players will be wearing custom shoes sharing the St. Jude "We Won't Stop" message of hope, with Memphis-themed art designed by patient Bailey. Players will autograph their FootJoy shoes which will then be up for bid on the Birdies for St. Jude online auction. This annual auction gives St. Jude supporters the opportunity to own one-of-a-kind items signed by their favorite professional golfers.

Patient art will appear on TaylorMade putter covers. Designed by patient Colton, the covers feature a rocket in a timely nod to Inspiration4, the historic all-civilian mission to space this September for St. Jude.

St. Jude patient Bridget designed the artwork featured on select PING golf bags this year. PING-sponsored pros will use the bags during practice rounds at the tournament before autographing them to be included in the auction. Additionally, PING will sell 200 of the special bags on its website, providing 100% of the purchase price to St. Jude.

Honorary pin caddies for Sunday's final day of tournament play include patient Kenzie, who is also this year's FedEx Purple Eagle honoree. Kenzie, who completed her treatment at St. Jude for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020, is a high school senior with a 3.9 GPA. Azalea, just 2 when she was diagnosed with soft-tissue cancer, is now a bright and bubbly 7-year-old who loves dancing and is teaching her younger sister how to say her name in French. Other patients lending their skills for the final day of the 2021 World Golf Championships -FedEx St. Jude Invitational include Reid, an aspiring filmmaker and the 2019 Purple Eagle honoree; Quincy, who debuted his original song at the Celebration of Hope in 2020; and Maelin-Kate, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic blood disorder yet still finds joy in the small things.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened nearly 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares its groundbreaking discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. Events like the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

