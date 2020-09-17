Patient Access Solutions Notice To Shareholders

Tender Offer Extended an Additional 30 Days

COMMACK, NY, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries, has amended its filing to keep the previously announced Tender Offer , originally declared in the Press Release made on September 1, 2020, available for an additional 30 days. Therefore the Tender date deadline is now no longer September 18 but rather October 16, 2020 at the close of the business day deemed to be 5:00 p.m. E.S.T.

This choice to extend was made for two primary reasons. The first was due to the overwhelming number of shareholder emails and phone calls showing both concern and frustration over possibly missing the deadline to tender their shares. The Company is very pleased with this exciting initial response from our loyal shareholders that share our long term vision for meaningful success. The Company looks forward to updating our shareholders on other positive related steps and progress made associated with this restructuring in the near future. The second was it came to our attention that the original date simply did not provide ample time for the task of effectuating the Tender Offer process to be completed. This includes our Transfer Agent and all agencies involved in the entire process of shareholder notification, shareholder Tender requests being submitted and delivery of the new shares for those who choose to Tender as well as allotting appropriate time for those same steps for both DTC and the brokerage firms holding shares on the behalf of our shareholders.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.( www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

info@pashealth.com