Pathway Staffing Presents Golf With Purpose Charity Fundraiser

MT. CLEMENS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfers in Southeast Michigan are invited to golf with purpose on Monday, August, 16 th at the notable Cherry Creek Golf Club in Shelby Township, Michigan for Pathway Staffing's Annual Swing For A Cure Celebrity Charity Golf Classic.

The Annual Swing For A Cure Celebrity Charity Golf Classic, now in its fourth year, is brought to you by title sponsor Callaway Golf and is hosted by pro female golfer Allyson Geer-Park, who owns the best career average in Michigan State University history as Big Ten Champion. Participating golfers will have an opportunity to test their skills to Beat The Pro on a designated Par 3 while raising funds for local nonprofit organizations Neway Works and The Walk To End Alzheimer's.

The event kicks off with a special VIP cocktail reception Sunday, August 15 th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm at the brand-new Cambria Hotel and Verona Restaurant in Shelby Township. Guests will be able to connect with local business and community leaders, philanthropists, Swing For A Cure sponsors, and participating celebrities.

Proceeds will benefit Macomb County based Neway Works, a Christian nonprofit organization helping individuals facing developmental disabilities, mental illness, drug and alcohol addictions, survivors of human trafficking, at-risk youth, and people affected by Alzheimer's. The Walk To End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. The Detroit Walk is Saturday October 30, 2021 at the Detroit Zoo.

"The Alzheimer's Association is honored to be a beneficiary of this tremendous effort," says Jennifer Lepard, President and CEO of the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter. "This disease affects over 190,000 people in Michigan, and we appreciate this opportunity to bring awareness to Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia through this event and the Detroit Walk event."

"I love how golf has the ability to be used as a platform to raise awareness and money for charities that are doing purposeful work to make a difference in the communities we live, work, and serve," said Shane Gianino, Founder of Pathway Staffing. "Each year, we host this annual event, and it is getting bigger and bigger thanks to the support of so many companies and our local community."

Some of the confirmed participating golfer celebrities include; Former NFL Pro Bowler, Unanimous All-American, Braylon Edwards, former NHL Pittsburg Penguin and Stanley Cup Champion, Steven Oleksky, former MLB Detroit Tigers Outfielder, Andy Dirks, former NBA Miami Heat first round pick Willie Burton, James Beard Award Winning Celebrity Chef, Shawn McClain, EMMY Award Winning TV Producer of Glory Days Productions, Kurt David, Michigan's Magician of Hope, Anthony Grupido, to name a few.

Tournament registration is at 8am with a 9am shotgun start. The event welcomes golfers of all skill levels and businesses to participate. Golfers can register for the event by going online at https://www.eventregisterpro.com/event/pathwaystaffing.

Cherry Creek has implemented a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan that outlines its efforts to protect the health and safety of players and staff.

To register to the Swing For A Cure VIP Kick Off Party Sunday, August 15 th, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swing-for-a-cure-kick-off-party-tickets-165067165335

About Neway Works Neway Works is a nonprofit Christian organization helping individuals facing developmental disabilities, mental illness, drug and alcohol addictions, survivors of human trafficking, and at-risk youth. They create pathways to self-sufficiency, employment, and the opportunity for safe housing; A life of hope for a better future.

About Walk To End Alzheimer's The Walk To End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. The Detroit walk is Saturday October 30, 2021 at the Detroit Zoo.

Media Contact Shane Gianino586-260-8289 316498@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathway-staffing-presents-golf-with-purpose-charity-fundraiser-301354585.html

SOURCE Pathway Staffing