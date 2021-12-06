Pathfinder Ventures Inc. Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Joe Bleackley, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) (the "Corporation," "RV" or "Pathfinder") and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Corporation's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

