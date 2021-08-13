PathFinder Digital Awarded Multiple Follow-on Contracts For GBS Program

SANFORD, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital was awarded multiple follow-on contracts for the delivery of MVSAT terminals and spares for the U.S. Department of Defense's Global Broadcast Service (GBS) program. PathFinder's solution is the BAT-GBS-85; a Ka/Ku band, airline checkable, flyaway terminal that is MIL-STD-810G and ARSTRAT certified (receive only). The GBS program operates as a one-way broadcast capability supporting timely delivery of video products, for mission support and in theater information transfer. PathFinder Digital's solution is operable anywhere on the GBS network.

"PathFinder's BAT-GBS-85 terminal is small, efficient, economical, and user friendly. We are extremely pleased to be fielding these terminals to multiple branches of the U.S. military for operation on the GBS network." says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost beneficial communications solutions for its customers.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (404) 478-2080.

Contact: Roger McGarrahanPathFinder Digital LLC Phone: (413) 575-5631 Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com

