MapleStory M, Nexon's popular free-to-play mobile MMORPG, has officially launched its latest update, bringing the long-awaited Pathfinder class to the game alongside a flurry of winter season events and activities for Maplers to tackle.

MapleStory M, Nexon's popular free-to-play mobile MMORPG, has officially launched its latest update, bringing the long-awaited Pathfinder class to the game alongside a flurry of winter season events and activities for Maplers to tackle. The Pathfinder update has also increased the max level to 250, and brings new daily and weekly missions, achievements, and a new mini-dungeon to the game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006140/en/

Pathfinder Arrives in MapleStory M's December Update (Graphic: Business Wire)

As of today, the sharpshooting Explorer who wields an ancient bow, Pathfinder, is available as a new playable class. Maplers who pre-registered their Pathfinder were eligible for items such as Auto Battle Charge Tickets and EXP tickets, while all players can take part in Mega Burning and On-Time/Growth Support events to help level-up a new Pathfinder quickly. As a bonus after today's maintenance, both MapleStory M and MapleStory will be running the Pathfinder Link Event through January 19, 2022, whereby, after reaching level, 70, 120, and 140 on MapleStory M with the Pathfinder, Maplers can garner rewards in both games, including a Pathfinder outfit gift box, Ancient Relic, and more.

The Black Mage's fourth commander, Arkarium,formerly a servant under Rhinne, Maple World's Transcendent of Time, makes his debut in MapleStory M. Maplers will be able to craft all-new boss accessory Dominator Pendant using the materials acquired when defeating Arkarium.

A new map in the Arcane River has also been added, the Dreaming City Lachelein, bringing with it new quests, monsters, area items to discover, and a new Arcane force field. Mini-dungeons have also received a quality of life improvement with this update so that Maplers can auto-play multiple times by using tickets and mesos.

In addition to the events celebrating the arrival of Pathfinder, players can look forward to numerous winter seasonal events occurring throughout December and into the new year:

I&B Burning Challenge Mission Event - From December 15, 2021 through January 19, 2022, this event returns, granting not only Ice Agent or Burning Agent player titles, but also granting daily missions for players to conquer.

Holiday Mr. Kim's Gift - From December 22 through December 30, 2021, tapping on Mr. Kim will reward players with special items.

Winter Happyville Events - (Various scheduled times - refer to in-game event banner or see MapleStoryM patch notes for exact times and dates for each event.) Winter Happy Village will play host to multiple winter events throughout December and January : Coin Drop Event A Well-Behaved Child Needs A Gift! A Crying Child Also Needs A Gift! Buff Tree Event Great Rudolph Escape

- (Various scheduled times - refer to in-game event banner or see patch notes for exact times and dates for each event.) Winter Happy Village will play host to multiple winter events throughout December and January :

2022 Countdown Event - From December 23, 2021 through January 6, 2022, players can enter the event map every day and receive EXP for ten minutes. After spending ten minutes on the map, these players will receive a countdown reward and, on January 1, Maplers can earn a special New Year reward!

Snowflake Snowpark - From January 6 through January 18, 2022, Maplers can earn AB tickets, EXP tickets, and Gold Leaf by clearing different missions and receiving stamps.

2022 New Year Wheel- From January 13 through January 27, 2022, players can receive a maximum of 5 wheel tickets per day by hunting. Rewards for participating in the event include AB tickets, Luckyday scroll 5%, cubes, EXP tickets, and more.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the App Store or Google Play Store page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

Assets: Artwork

Social Media: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Twitch / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the legendary franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 3-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006140/en/