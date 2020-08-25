Pathbooks Gives Students In Remote Learning Free Access To Interactive Reading App

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the spread of COVID-19 causing schools to close around the world, popular reading app Pathbooks announced it will be offering free access to students that are remote learning in the United States and...

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the spread of COVID-19 causing schools to close around the world, popular reading app Pathbooks announced it will be offering free access to students that are remote learning in the United States and México. Based in Silicon Valley, Pathbooks is a minority-owned startup that created an interactive storytelling app that helps readers make decisions, change the course of the story and the ending.

"Millions of kids and teens think that traditional reading is boring and the global shift to remote learning will make it even harder to maintain literacy goals. Pathbooks reinvents the concept of reading and we want to invite students that are struggling with remote learning to use our app for free." -- Jorge Louis Caballero, Pathbooks, CEO

The current crisis is an especially difficult time for students coming from low-income families and families of color. Pathbooks is partnering with non-profit partners to increase educational equality and help students transition to online learning. Partners include Youth Guidance , The Urban Advocates & Achievers , Si Podemo and Me Quieres Ayudar .

This program is in collaboration with Pathbook's crowdfunding campaign that allows anyone to invest in Pathbooks for as little as $100. For every $100 invested, the company will give 10 students unlimited access to their app for one year. The crowdfunding campaign has raised $11,478 so far which will result in 1,147 students gaining access to the Pathbooks app.

About Pathbooks:Pathbooks is reinventing the concept of reading by making it accessible, interactive, and fun. Our app engages young readers through a unique, immersive experience that combines technology with reading. We make the reader a part of the story, immersing them into the plot and inviting them to make decisions that impact the conclusion. This helps children develop key emotions, decision-making skills, and a love of reading at an early age. To support Pathbooks mission to help kids and teens discover that reading is wonderful and become readers for life, visit their equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic ( https://republic.co/pathbooks).

