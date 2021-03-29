Path Interactive Announces Rebranding, Changing Name To Amsive Digital

The company has unveiled its new name, logo, and enhanced service offerings as part of an extensive corporate rebranding initiative.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Path Interactive, an industry leader in the search marketing and digital media space, today announced a comprehensive rebrand as Amsive Digital — the digital arm of the Amsive corporate brand, formerly known as VisionSourceLink.

The rebrand comes with a new visual identity and expanded digital marketing capabilities that reflect accelerated company growth and showcase a unified corporate vision. The newly minted Amsive Digital name cements the agency's status at the intersection of innovation, analytics, targeting, and creative vision, while broadening the marketing channel mix available to new and current clients.

Path Interactive has been part of VisionSourceLink family, an H.I.G Capital portfolio company, since 2019. The digital agency has worked with its parent companies to launch integrated campaigns across traditional and digital media channels. DX Marketing joined the fold in 2020, helping VisionSourceLink expand its capability set in data services and predictive modeling. Now, all of these companies are uniting under a common corporate identity, signaling a long-held commitment to collaboration with the goal of client success.

"To some degree, this is a cosmetic change, but it's also an evolution with a lot of intention behind it," said Michael Coppola, Founder & CEO. "Our culture and our team are staying exactly the same, but we're using that talent and that spirit to tackle services that could previously only be offered by our enterprise-level competitors. We want our name to reflect the power we have with the larger Amsive agency by our side."

SourceLink and Vision will be joined together to become Amsive, a full-service agency executing data-driven omnichannel campaigns. Path Interactive will take on the name Amsive Digital, focusing on serving up laser-focused digital strategy that pinpoints target consumers wherever their web usage takes them and on engaging them with conversion-driving content, creative, and influencer strategy.

The digital agency's enhanced service offerings include paid media, SEO, managed social, performance creative, influencer marketing, data management, predictive modeling, strategy, and more, creating an even smarter and more integrated brand partner for performance digital marketing.

About Amsive DigitalAmsive Digital is an NYC-born digital marketing agency with a national presence, providing SEO, SEM, paid and managed social, analytics, creative, influencer marketing, and web design and development services to a wide range of industries including consumer, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and more. As a partner to the Amsive corporate brand, this web-focused entity works to create holistic, cross-channel campaigns that drive not just traffic, but purchases, by targeting the right prospects at the right time. For more info go to www.amsivedigital.com .

Amsive and Amsive Digital are H.I.G Capital portfolio companies. H.I.G, based out of Miami, is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $43 billion in equity capital under management.

