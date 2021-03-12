Patents Filed For Revolutionary NEW Product For Injured Insurance Claimants

SARASOTA, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RecovX Health announced its newly filed Patent (pending) for the InjuryClaimsExpress™ universal consumer-direct claim app.

According to David Narigon, Esq., General Counsel for RecovX Health, "In total we filed 11 unique patent claims for our inventions which together comprise the revolutionary, cloud-based mobile app for injured parties. We term it universal, because our app will enable the injured person to organize and file their claim documents and medical documents with any insurance company at no additional cost to the claimant or insurance company.

"The world of third-party injury claims hasn't really changed in the last 40 years that I've been in the insurance business. Our solution will bring sweeping changes to a part of the claims process that is mired in archaic manual slow processes that create a distinct disadvantage for injured claimants . InjuryClaimsExpress™ levels the playing field for claimants, and through its inventive design it analyzes multiple dimensions of the individual medical injury severity and the unique impact the injury and recovery have on an individual's personal life and health.

"We create an objective customized claim value range that an injured person should expect an insurance company to pay for their injuries. The system contains historic pattern analysis. expert analysis, accurate medical analysis including treatment and recovery information as well as the impact on a person's occupation, mobility, future care and psychological well-being."

According to Lee Fogle, founder of RecovX Health and co-author of the patent, "I've been developing claims systems for insurance companies for over 20 years and a couple years ago I experienced what's it's like to endure the claim process as an injured third party claimant. I decided then and there it was time to turn my attention and experience to help the annual 3 million injured claimants' need for information and assistance. We designed a self-service approach that empower people to file their claim directly with the insurance company.

"Valuing the damages associated with personal bodily injuries has always been a wildly varying myriad of subjective opinions by attorneys and insurance companies. There are no objective standards. Injury Claims Express™ brings a standard objective measure to this process through our invention and creates a predictable, fair and objective dollar range that an injured person should reasonably and realistically expect to be compensated for their injuries.

"By providing a universal self-service app to the 3 million annually injured claimants we reduce the time to settle their claims by 50% typically, and, by eliminating the unnecessary costs imbedded the current old processes, claimants are able to put more net compensation, 1.5 to 2 times more back in their own pocket. Furthermore, our app reduces the cost of claims administration for insurance companies which has an effect on reducing the overall cost of insurance for everyone. This is a win-win-win situation since attorneys representing claimants or claimants without an attorney can use InjuryClaimsExpress™. The industry now has a solution to arrive at fair scientifically-based values for injury claims."

