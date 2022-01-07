Pastor Alph Lukau's Revolutionary Book Crosses The Million Mark Worldwide

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformative book "The Rise of the Prophetic Voice" has crossed more than 3 million copies in sales worldwide, as per AMI USA. The book is said to have transformed the lives of millions of people across the globe. Since its release in 2019, the book has attained the honour of a masterpiece by its readers, that is creating history as one of the greatest tools in the modern times, revealing the author's outlook into the prophetic mysteries of the Spirit of God and the Bible.

The Rise of the Prophetic Voice is an educational and transformative book that talks about spiritual biblical truths revealing high dimensions within one of the world's oldest ministry, the prophetic. The author believes that the readers will learn how the dependence of God can play a critical role in a fulfilling life. Pastor Alph Lukau truly believes that irrespective of any situation, God's unwavering love is heartening and is guiding those who believe in him in the fulfilling of their destiny.

The Rise of the Prophetic Voice was released in 2019, the book has been read and downloaded by millions of people all over the world. Such great revelations have made it amongst some of the best sellers online on amazon, goodreads , Audible , Walmart and Google play. The Rise of the Prophetic Voice is published by Balboa Press and is also available through AMI bookshops and its website.

The book provides the readers an insight into the prophetic voice from a biblical and spiritual perspective. It demonstrates what the Bible already teaches, that God works and speaks to his people, guiding them on things known and unknown." In obedience of the Holy Spirit I wrote this book, trusting that whoever reads it will be edified, educated and empowered in the knowledge of the prophetic. My message to mankind has been delivered well,"said the euphoric author Pastor Alph Lukau.

About the Author

Pastor Alph Lukau is a Bible Scholar, renowned International Speaker and a Power Televangelist. He is also the founder and General Overseer of Alleluia Ministries International and ministers in different platforms around the world. Pastor Alph Lukau is known around the world as the Apostle of Faith. Under this anointing thousands of people around the world have experienced miracles, healings, signs and wonders.

More about book :

Book : www.theriseofthepropheticvoice.com Author: www.alphlukau.com Church: www.alleluiaministries.com

