Pasternack Now Stocks RF Loads With Frequencies Up To 67 GHz

New 1 Watt RF Loads are Available with 1.85mm, 2.4mm, 3.5mm, SMP and SMPM Connectors

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems.

Pasternack's new RF loads can be used to terminate coax cables, multicoupling devices and test equipment across a variety of applications. Features include maximum power of 1 watt, 1.85mm, 2.4mm, 3.5mm, SMP and SMPM connector options, male and female connector combinations, models with or without chains, 18 GHz, 27 GHz, 34.5 GHz, 40 GHz, 50 GHz and 67 GHz frequency options and excellent VSWR performance.

"Our new line of RF loads complements our existing offering of terminations and provide our customers with a wider range of choices to address higher frequency applications. As we continue to expand our coax interconnect product portfolio, we will be able to offer our customers a solution for every application with same-day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new high frequency RF loads are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

