Pasternack Launches New Line Of Economical Rubber Duck Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, Utilities, SCADA, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications.

Pasternack's 12 new Rubber Duck Antenna models can be used as replacements for OEM stock antennas found on many access point and routers, and offer higher gain options for better signal strength and building penetration.

Both 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz models are available with tilt and swivel designs, as well as rigid-style connectors which can be weatherproofed. Connector options include RP-SMA, N-Type, SMA and RP-TNC options.

"Our new rubber duck antenna additions are a perfect for use in upgrading stock rubber ducks found on many access points, routers and other communications devices. With an economical price point and high-quality construction, these antennas were built to perform and meet just about any budget," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new rubber duck antennas are all in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics and NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

