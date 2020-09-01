Pasternack Introduces New Embedded PCB Antennas To Address IoT And IIoT Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just launched a new line of embedded PCB antennas designed to address OEM, ODM, Wi-Fi, GSM, CDMA, 3G, 4G, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, ISM and NB-IoT applications.

Pasternack's 23 new embedded PCB antennas feature a small form factor PCB design with frequencies ranging from 700 MHz to 5.8 GHz, gain ranging from 0 dBi to 5 dBi, and UMCX connectors.

These PCB antennas offer a wide range of frequencies and form factor options to fit into a variety of devices. Pasternack's new embedded antennas support numerous end-use applications such as use in wireless networking devices found in both consumer and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices deployed in healthcare, manufacturing automation (Industry 4.0), and agricultural applications.

"Our new embedded PCB antennas were developed to address a wide range of applications including Wi-Fi, GSM, CDMA, 3G, 4G, LTE, GPS Bluetooth and ZigBee networks, where just about any device that requires wireless connectivity can benefit. These PCB antennas offer both seamless integration and high-performance wireless connectivity," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's embedded PCB antennas are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

About Pasternack:A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping.

About Infinite Electronics:Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

