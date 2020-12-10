Pasternack Debuts New 900 MHz Rubber Duck, Panel And Blade Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products, has just launched a new line of 900 MHz antennas designed to address RFID, SCADA and utility network applications.

Pasternack's line of rubber duck, panel and blade antennas include 13 new models that are designed for use in a wide range of ISM applications where critical control systems are often employed.

The new rubber duck antennas feature a tilt and swivel design for multiple angle use and one model offers a rigid design for upright, solid installation to the radio. These antennas provide gain ranging from 3 dBi to 5 dBi, are constructed of the highest quality materials to ensure high-performance and are outfitted with either RP-SMA or male SMA connectors.

The panel antennas consist of three models that feature right-hand circular polarization making them very suitable for RFID applications, and four models that can be installed with either vertical or horizontal polarization. All seven of these panel antennas offer 8 dBi of gain and RP-SMA, RP-TNC, Type-N and SMA connector options.

Additionally, as part of this new antenna release, Pasternack now offers a tri-band, blade antenna that is perfect for mobile applications. This compact, glass-mount, UMTS/WLAN antenna features 2 dBi of gain and operates in the 824-960 MHz, 1710-2200 MHz, and 2400 MHz frequency bands.

"Our new offering of 900 MHz antennas complements our existing antenna line by providing options that offer a superior upgrade to the stock antennas supplied with many access points and radios, in the case of the rubber ducks, and the ability to offer circular and H/V polarization with the new panel antennas. Also, the new tri-band blade antenna is a perfect solution for mobile wireless connectivity applications where a broad frequency range must be supported," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager

Pasternack's 900 MHz rubber duck, panel and blade antennas are all in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:Peter McNeil Pasternack 17792 Fitch Irvine, Calif. 92614 (978) 682-6936

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pasternack-debuts-new-900-mhz-rubber-duck-panel-and-blade-antennas-301190027.html

SOURCE Pasternack