PassTime GPS Revolutionizes Encore Asset Tracking Solutions With Polte Mobile IoT Location Technology

DALLAS and LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PassTime GPS, a leading provider of automotive and IoT GPS solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Polte Corporation, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, to incorporate highly accurate Polte Mobile IoT location into PassTime's line of Encore asset trackers. Together, PassTime and Polte will enable Buy Here Pay Here dealers, franchise dealers, powersports dealers, auto finance companies, plus a wide range of customers in other industries to securely locate vehicles and assets virtually anywhere that GPS becomes unavailable. This integration will allow Encore asset trackers to maintain the lowest power profile at the smallest size possible.

Polte's multi-patented C-LoC technology produces the most accurate cellular location on the market, leveraging ubiquitous 4G & 5G cellular network signals and the Polte IoT Cloud (PIC) to deliver real-time insights as devices move indoors, outdoors, and everywhere in between. Polte's disruptive approach eliminates the bulk and expense of additional hardware or infrastructure needed for positioning with traditional technologies, while saving battery by offloading computational complexity from the device to the cloud.

With completed commercial integration of Polte's location technology, PassTime's Encore line of asset trackers, expected to incorporate Polte's location technology in early 2021, will fill in the gaps in intelligence left by competitors using solely GPS for positioning. This new partnership transforms the customer experience, allowing, for example, cars to be more quickly recovered or located if parked indoors or in parking garages. This streamlines operations and cost of capital, cutting down on the time required to search for missing assets. Polte brings greater speed to ROI and a simpler, more agile extension to PassTime's location management. Instead of hybridizing with alternate options such as Wi-Fi or BLE, Polte's integration eliminates the need for the significant overhead and hassle of access points or beacon deployments.

"Selecting Polte's Mobile IoT location technology as an augmentation to our Encore product line was simple," PassTime EVP and CTO Todd Goodnight said. "Taking advantage of Polte not only allows us to unlock precise location and indoor visibility where GPS falls short, but reinforces our value promise: providing long battery life trackers that are compact, easy to use and require no installation. Our customers will now have everything they need to safeguard vehicles and precious assets against loss or theft."

"Powered by Polte" PassTime Encore trackers incorporate WNC's 5G compatible LTE-M module containing a Sony Semiconductor Israel chipset, utilizing both Mobile IoT hardware partners to deliver massive scale, security and power savings for a variety of customers looking to connect their vehicles and protect their assets.

"We are excited to work with PassTime to offer unprecedented location intelligence to the automotive industry," Polte CEO Ed Chao said. "Due to Polte's use of cellular networks for positioning, the evolution of Encore will only become more powerful with the expansion of 5G. Together, we are setting the new standard for vehicle asset tracking."

About Polte Corporation:

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and a wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com. Or, stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About PassTime:

PassTime is a leading provider of GPS Solutions and has been in business for more than 25 years. PassTime's GPS Solutions help connect vehicles and protect assets for multiple sectors of the automotive and powersports industries including auto dealers, auto finance companies, fleet transportation providers and consumers. The company prides itself on high-quality, reliable products and unmatched customer support.

