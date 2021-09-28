Passport Leaders Named To 40 Under 40 At National Parking Association's Annual Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading transportation software and payments company Passport will showcase its latest innovative solutions and celebrate two Passport leaders who are named to the prestigious 40 Under 40 awards at the National Parking Association (NPA) Convention & Expo. The highly anticipated event will take place from September 27 to 29 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year's convention theme of "connect" means getting together in person and connecting the dots on change to automate, digitize and reinvent parking and mobility. With Passport's end-to-end digital platform, cities can manage their entire parking infrastructure and seamlessly connect the dots within their own operation. Multiple mobile and digital parking payment options, digital enforcement and permits, and more, are managed from one place with data for all payment methods flowing through that same system, providing a complete look at the parking ecosystem.

"Passport understands that every parking and mobility operation is facing their own unique challenges which is why we have built solutions that are flexible and can support these various needs," says Marca Armstrong, SVP of marketing at Passport. "We are thrilled to reunite with clients and to support NPA at one of the largest events in the industry."

In addition to Passport's presence on the showfloor, the company will also be involved in networking and educational events. Nathan Berry, Passport sales executive, will participate in the panel discussion The Race Towards Diversity, Equity and Inclusion alongside other bright minds of the industry and recipients of NPA's annual 40 Under 40 award will officially be inducted into the awards program. The award honors the industry's most influential young professionals and Passport has two recipients this year: Mollie Bolin, regional sales director, and Mary Gray Cunningham, director of curbside transactions.

Passport will be exhibiting from September 28 to 29 at booth #325. To attend NPA's Convention & Expo, visit the event's website and register online.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About PassportPassport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact: Allison Guthrie passport@greenbrier.partners(818) 523-8581

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passport-leaders-named-to-40-under-40-at-national-parking-associations-annual-convention-301386669.html

SOURCE Passport