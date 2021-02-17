Passport Expands Parking Payments Within Google Maps Nationwide

Parkers across the country will now easily be able to pay for parking through Passport's integration with Google Maps

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software company that is reinventing how cities manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks, is pleased to announce an expanded integration with Google, bringing the ability to pay for parking within Google Maps across its client cities, Universities and private operators. This feature starts rolling out today.

Passport was the first parking provider to integrate with Google Maps in Austin, Texas starting in September 2020. This next phase will scale efficiencies and bring more users the ability to pay for parking from Google Maps. "This feature has improved the parking experience for drivers navigating through Austin these last few months, which is critical as our city finds ways to make mobility more convenient and safe in this pandemic," explains Joseph Al-hajeri, Mobility Services Supervisor. "We were excited to be the first to offer this in Austin and are thrilled to see that our success is being extended to more cities across the country."

With Passport, cities can offer a variety of contactless payment options for parking, providing their communities with more access, while managing and enforcing all third party options through its easy-to-use operating system. The Passport Operating System is the only end-to-end digital system for managing parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility. "Google Pay and Google Maps were able to seamlessly incorporate Passport's software, which helped us bring this feature to life," explains Vishal Dutta, Product Manager, Google Maps.

"We are extremely excited to add this functionality and another convenient payment option for parkers across Portland, Maine," says John Peverada, Parking Division Director. "We've been working with Passport since 2017 and are continuously impressed with the innovative ways the operating system can integrate with other vendors, while only having to use one backend to manage rules and rates and analyze data across multiple providers."

Cities are looking for ways to simplify their operations and offer safer payment choices to their parkers. "We are extremely proud of the collaboration we have built with the Google teams to bring more contactless payment options to our clients in support of their efforts to provide convenience to their parkers and to keep them safe," says Devin Patel, VP of Business Development at Passport.

