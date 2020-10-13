Passport Announces Partnerships With PlusPass And PapayaPay, Broadening Options To Pay For Parking

The Passport Operating System enables cities to manage an ecosystem of integrated parking payments in one backend system, while giving consumers more digital options to pay for parking.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software company that is reinventing how cities manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks, is bringing digital parking payment technology to more people through partnerships that utilize its Operating System. Through these new partnerships with PlusPass and PapayaPay, Passport is continuing its commitment to providing convenient options to pay for parking that are seamless, equitable and easy for cities to manage.

Passport's open ecosystem approach to parking enables cities to offer a wide range of parking payment options through everyday mobile apps—rather than one designated application. Passport brought this concept to life recently through the company's partnership with Google, enabling parkers in Austin, TX, to pay for parking directly through the Google Maps app on their devices. Passport is excited to expand this integration and innovative feature with new partnerships, reaching more parkers across the country.

PlusPass, a Fintech company that allows consumers the ability to pay for toll roads without the need to pre-pay, is partnering with Passport to utilize its Operating System and mobile application to create more seamless tolling transactions for drivers. "Adding the ability to pay for parking within PlusPass® in addition to tolling, saves time and money without paper bills, violations, late fees, fines, or postage," explains Shannon Swank, Chief Marketing Officer of PlusPass. "We're excited to bring this new feature to life with Passport and to further our strategy to provide new solutions that will simplify mobility payment needs."

Also partnering with Passport to leverage the company's innovative Operating System to fuel its services is Papaya, a company that consolidates all your bills in one place and makes bill paying painless through an easy-to-use app. "Partnering with Passport gives us the ability to exponentially simplify payments for parking by leveraging innovative mobile technologies," says Patrick Kann, CEO of Papaya. "From computer vision to integrated payment fulfillment, we have developed a number of technologies that make payments in tough verticals such as healthcare, parking, citations, taxes, financial services, and healthcare as simple as taking a photo and clicking a button. We are honored to partner with Passport in advancing our mission around frictionless payments."

Devin Patel, Vice President of Business Development, is proud to announce these partnerships and provide more app developers with the ability to leverage Passport's parking payment technology and access to over 1,000 cities in North America. "Our open ecosystem approach and integration with third-party apps is firmly rooted in the belief of customer choice," Devin says. "By offering more options to pay for parking through the Passport Operating System, we can help cities with compliance and revenue, and provide frictionless and convenient ways for people to move about cities."

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About PassportPassport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency, and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities, and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

