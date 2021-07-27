Passive And Active Spectrum Sharing Focus Of New Wireless Innovation Forum Project

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced the approval of a new project on Passive and Active Spectrum Sharing (PASS). The PASS working group will concentrate on co-existence and spectrum sharing between passive (non-transmitting) services, such as radio astronomy and earth remote sensing, and active services such as mobile broadband.

Among other tasks, the group will investigate extending commercial spectrum sharing techniques adopted by WInnForum standards, such as the 3.5 GHz Spectrum Access System and the 6 GHz Automated Frequency Coordination System, to bidirectional sharing opportunities between passive and active systems. The work of the group will recognize that passive systems, which are receive-only, typically require extraordinary protections due to the high sensitivity of their receiving systems, and that they could benefit from improvements in opportunistic access to bands otherwise allocated to active systems. The group will also investigate potential opportunities for active systems to better utilize spectrum that is co-allocated to passive systems when and where passive services are not using it.

The PASS project will be co-chaired by Dr. Kevin Gifford, a research professor of computer science at the University of Colorado-Boulder with expertise in wireless communications, and Dr. Andrew Clegg of Google, who serves as WInnForum's Chief Technical Officer and is a former radio astronomer.

The online kick-off meeting for the project is August 3rd at 1pm ET.

