Passage Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it has granted inducement awards to the company's newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Simona King, and eight other individuals under an inducement plan adopted by its board of directors.

Passage Bio granted an option to purchase 360,000 shares of common stock to Ms. King as a material inducement to her employment (the King Options). The King Options have an exercise price of $11.43 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio's common stock on August 23, 2021, the grant date of the King Options.

Passage Bio also granted options to purchase an aggregate of 205,100 shares to eight other newly hired employees as a material inducement to their employment (the Employee Options and together with the King Options, the Inducement Options). The Employee Options have an exercise price of $10.84, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio's common stock on August 16, 2021, the grant date of the Employee Options.

The Inducement Options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The shares subject to the Inducement Options will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable grant date, and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each employee's continued employment. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement.

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies.

