Pasithea Therapeutics Expands Its Mobile Clinics Into Florida And Nevada

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) ("Pasithea" or the "Company"), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that Pasithea Clinics, its wholly owned subsidiary, has expanded the availability of its intravenous ("IV") ketamine therapy to patients in Florida and Nevada. Ketamine was introduced to the medical community as an anesthetic more than 50 years ago and in sub-anesthetic doses has shown remarkable efficacy in the treatment of certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression ("TRD") and post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD").

"In November, we opened our first U.S. mobile clinics in New York and California, and we're pleased to announce that our in-home IV ketamine infusion therapy is now available in Nevada and Florida," said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics. "The pandemic has exacerbated the mental health crisis and the number of patients suffering from depression increased by approximately 25% in the past year. Today, up to three million Americans are known to have a diagnosis of treatment-resistant depression. These patients often struggle to complete day-to-day activities, and the effort required to visit a physical clinic can feel overwhelming. By expanding access to in-home treatment, we aim to close the treatment gap. Initially, the treatment will be offered in Miami and Las Vegas and will expand to other cities in these states in the coming weeks. Pasithea mobile clinics are already available in New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco."

"The efficacy of ketamine in improving symptoms of some mental health disorders is well documented, and our mobile clinics enable patients to receive therapy in the privacy and comfort of their own homes while still under the care of an experienced medical team. This type of program can be crucial for people who struggle with treatment-resistant depression and is an important step in expanding access to IV ketamine treatment. We look forward to continuing our U.S. expansion in the coming months," concluded Dr. Adam Nadelson, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the United States.

Studies have shown that up to 70% of those who receive IV ketamine treatment will eventually show a clinical response. While the number of treatments suggested is done on a case-by-case basis, a typical treatment plan consists of up to six infusions over a period of two to three weeks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

