CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc., a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, announced today that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas against Microsoft, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Microsoft infringes on Parus's patent for voice-browsing and device control technology. The lawsuit is based on U.S. Patent No. 6,721,705. Parus is seeking all available remedies, including damages against Microsoft for all of its infringing sales. The lawsuit asserts that the infringement has been "willful," and requests that the defendant be ordered to pay treble damages and Parus'attorneys' fees, and be permanently enjoined from infringing the Parus Patent.

"Parus innovates, designs, services, and sells best-in-class voice-enabled products and solutions around the world," said Taj Reneau, Chairman and CEO of Parus. "Parus has taken this action to protect the company's significant investments in developing innovative products and services that help our customers."

About Parus Holdings, Inc. Parus Holdings, Inc. is a pioneer of voice-enabled unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, video and real-time communications for mobile communities and over 50,000 business customers. Our patented solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, ScreenSight, Parus Interactive and CommuniKate. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in the Chicago, Illinois.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parus-files-patent-lawsuit-against-microsoft-for-infringement-of-its-proprietary-voice-browsing-and-device-control-technology-301317623.html

SOURCE Parus Holdings, Inc.