Party Squasher And Autohost Partner To Tackle The Airbnb Party Problem

MENLO PARK, Calif. and TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Party Squasher by BlueZoo Inc. and Autohost have partnered to help professional property managers prevent short-term rental parties, theft, and fraud - protecting properties, neighbors and the community. Autohost works to prevent parties by screening potentially risky reservations , while Party Squasher prevents parties by anonymously monitoring the stay and alerting property managers of unauthorized guests. When deployed together, the solutions provide highly-effective protection property managers from the real dangers of parties.

COVID-19 has exacerbated the party problem at short-term rentals, as traditional locations used for parties have closed or limited occupancy. Over the last six months, Airbnb alone has suspended more than one thousand properties for party-related violations, putting operators' livelihoods at risk.

The partnership encompasses product alignment and delivery of best practice insights and tools to help property managers better manage the risk of unauthorized parties. The " Definitive Guide to Preventing Party Disasters" whitepaper co-authored by Autohost and Party Squasher is now available to help operators mitigate party-related risks.

"We are thrilled to partner with Autohost," said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo Inc. "Party Squasher sensors and SaaS services provide property managers the industry's only anonymous, real-time, tamper resistant occupancy counting solution. Our new Party Squasher Pro solution helps professional property managers monitor hundreds of properties across geographies in a seamless and consistent way. Together, Autohost and Party Squasher form an unbeatable party prevention solution to manage Airbnb party risks."

"Parties have become a significant threat to property managers and owners alike; from property damage to reputation loss to the threat of increased regulation on our industry. There's much at-risk," said Roy Firestein, CEO of Autohost Inc. "We believe the best way to mitigate risk is to combine an intelligent guest-screening platform, proactively preventing bad guests from ever entering your property, with ongoing monitoring."

Register here for the ' Definitive Guide to Airbnb Party Prevention' webinar on Thursday December 17 at 9am PT.

About Autohost

Autohost is a guest screening and automation platform for fast-growing hospitality companies. Using machine learning and behavioral checks, it creates a scalable process to review all of your guests and keep your properties safe. Autohost automates ID verifications, credit and background checks, security deposits and more, helping you reduce your insurance premiums, improve your guest experience and acquire more units without growing your headcount.

About Party Squasher

Party Squasher is the first occupancy people-counter for short-term rental properties. As a simple solution designed for smart rental owners who care about their properties, Party Squasher counts the number of people at your house by counting the mobile phones in and around a house. With a compact and discreet sensor that hooks up to your router, Party Squasher counts mobile devices even if they aren't connected to your Wi-Fi network, alerting you before the noise and disruption that a party creates.

