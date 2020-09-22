Party City To Hire Approximately 20,000 Employees For The Halloween Season

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the "Company" or "PRTY"; NYSE:PRTY) today announced that it plans to hire approximately 20,000 temporary employees and open approximately 25 Halloween City pop-up stores for the Halloween season to support consumers' needs however they choose to celebrate and shop this year. The Company expects to retain about 10 percent of these employees following the Halloween season.

In a previously announced survey, Party City found that 96 percent of parents plan to celebrate Halloween this year, while 70 percent of them seek alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating, prompting the party goods retailer to inspire consumers to celebrate safely without compromising the Halloween spirit through its "You Boo You!" campaign.

To help "You Boo You," Party City will continue to offer the safety and convenience of its contactless shopping experiences including curbside pickup, same day delivery, online shopping and in-store contactless mobile phone payments to check out quickly. Customers can also enjoy Party City's legendary costume wall virtually online or through the Party City app, which has resources and creative ideas on how to dress up, celebrate and decorate, with access to everything you need to make Halloween feel extra special or spooky this year, including a wide variety of stylish new face masks that complement any costume.

Party City Chief Executive Officer, Brad Weston said, "We are always thrilled to welcome a new group of talented team members to the Party City family for the Halloween season, and we're proud to be able to offer these job opportunities at a time when they're needed the most. Also, despite the pandemic, we know that consumers are looking to celebrate and capture the special holiday spirit, even if it looks a little different this year. We are confident that through our contactless options and heightened safety standards, we can deliver the much-needed joy and excitement of Halloween to our customers, while also focusing on our priority of keeping our employees safe."

In addition to following all recommended health and safety guidance, Party City requires masks or face coverings for in-store shopping to keep everyone celebrating safely. For more information on Party City and its commitment to safety during this time, please visit PartyCity.com/coronavirus-hub.

About Party City (NYSE: PRTY ) Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company's retail operations include approximately 850 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Contacts

Investor RelationsICRFarah Soi and Rachel Schacter203-682-8200 InvestorRelations@partycity.com

Media Relations ICRBrittany Fraser 203-682-8200 PartyCityPR@partycity.com