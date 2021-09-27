Party City Debuts Boo-Loon Land Immersive Pop-Up Balloon Experience In New York City

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, the global celebrations category leader, announced today the launch of Boo-Loon Land, a first-of-its-kind immersive pop-up balloon installation at 475 Fifth Avenue in New York City for a three-day, Halloween-themed experience for all ages beginning Friday, October 15 th through Sunday, October 17 th. Guests can register for complimentary tickets to attend at https://partycity.brushfire.com/boo-loonland/514863.

The walk-through spook-tacular experience will feature Party City's most creative, jaw-dropping balloon installations as guests tour six uniquely Halloween-inspired rooms including Dia de los Muertos; fall harvest; black & bones; iridescent glam; Halloween friends and more. Some of the most influential balloon artists around the country will be creating these masterpieces, including Jam Evangelista, Katie Balloons, Jesus Tejada and Karly Turner.

"We're admittedly Halloween obsessed at Party City and are always innovating new ways for our customers to celebrate alongside us," said Julie Roehm, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Party City. "We recently conducted a survey of decision-making moms and found that 80 percent consider Halloween a full season versus just a single day to celebrate, and we couldn't agree more. Boo-Loon land is a totally immersive way to celebrate Halloween and engage with us and we can't wait to kick it off."

Boo-Loon Land guests will also have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on site, learn how to design a balloon garland from Party City DIY experts, shop exclusive Boo-Loon Land product, and connect live with Party City's own celebration specialists for expert tips and tricks to plan their own ultimate Halloween bash.

In anticipation of Party City's spookiest season, the brand has partnered with well-known arts, culture, and entertainment venues across the country to create even more opportunities to experience the Boo-loon fun. Larger-than-life installations, such as a 50+ foot spider at American Dream in New Jersey, a series of themed installations at Brooklyn's Children's Museum and Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas and special photo opportunities at Cinemark, Main Event in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Science City, and more, will be popping up in over a dozen locations this Halloween season.

For more ghostly inspiration, visit PartyCity.com

